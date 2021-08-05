Monsoon Session: Suspended TMC MP Breaks Glass Door In RS Injuring One PSS Officer

One of the six suspended TMC MPs on Wednesday broke a glass pane of a wooden door of the Rajya Sabha injuring a Parliamentary Security Services (PSS) officer. The six TMC MPs were suspended on Wednesday for creating a disturbance in the Rajya Sabha when they were protesting against the Pegasus snooping controversy.

TMC MP breaks glass pane in the Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh along with the other five suspended MPs was trying to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber by force after the house was adjourned. During this time, she smashed her mobile phone on the glass window of the door of the Rajya Sabha.

Later, a statement was issued by the Parliament Security Services of the Upper House Secretariat, saying that the six TMC MPs were suspended on Wednesday for continuously raising placards and behaving in a disorderly manner. Even after that, they were seen raising anti-government slogans outside the Rajya Sabha chamber which was surrounded by security personnel who were restricting them from entering the premises.

According to the statement, after the House was resumed at 2 PM, the MPs started gathering near the Snacks Counter near the 3rd gate of the lobby of the Rajya Sabha. When PSS officials tried to stop them from forcibly entering the lobby, they started shouting slogans at the snacks counter throughout the proceedings of the House.

After the proceedings were over, the MPs immediately tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber. PSS officials who were waiting for the chamber to be vacant for necessary security checks followed by cleaning and sanitation tried stopping them. As a result, a heavy rush was witnessed at Lobby Gates when the members started creating chaos for entering the chamber.

The statement further read, "While trying to gain forceful entry inside the Chamber, Arpita Ghosh, Hon'ble Member, broke the glass pane of the wooden door of Inner lobby (3rd Gate) of Rajya Sabha by smashing her mobile phone causing minor bruises/abrasions to Chander Kala, Assistant Section Officer (ASO)." The ASO was immediately taken for first aid and necessary medical treatment.

Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha

The Monsoon Session started on July 19 and it is said to continue till August 13. The session has been witnessing heavy ruckus in the past few days over the Pegasus controversy. Several members were seen protesting against the snooping row asking for a discussion on the Pegasus spyware. It was during this time when the six TMC MPs were seen holding placards against the controversy and were later suspended for creating a disturbance in the house.

(Image Credits: PTI)