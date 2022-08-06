Montenegro Consulate Complains About Water Supply Issue; Delhi L-G Pulls Up Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday received a complaint from the consulate of Montenegro regarding the disruption of water supply by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). He has directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue immediately.

The L-G also advised Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country globally.

Taking to Twitter, Saxena said, "Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non-supply of water, unavailability of tankers and dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally."

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Montenegro Dr Janice Darbari said that the consulate did not get water supply for two days.

"The Delhi Jal Board has said that they will send the water tanker but no action is taken. The water supply is low and dirty. Kindly resolve the matter as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic mission in India."

According to PTI sources at the L-G office, Saxena expressed concern over the non-availability of drinking water and tankers and supply of dirty water at low pressure and recurrent sewage management problems at various diplomatic missions in the national capital.

The L-G office has been getting such complaints and requests from diplomatic missions and residences outside the Diplomatic Enclave which have been facing issues with a water supply and sewage back flow for a long time, the sources said.

Image: ANI, PTI