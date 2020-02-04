"Kashmir's Economy On Track Since Abrogation Of Aricle 370": MoS Home Reddy's Update

Amid the ongoing session of the parliament, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament on Tuesday about the smooth functioning of the Agri operations in the Kashmir Valley. He stated that everything including the economy is normal and Agri operations are happening normally since the revocation of Article 370 and formation of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While responding through a written reply to a question regarding the economic impact regarding abrogation, MoS Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that nearly 18.34 lakh MTs of apples were dispatched up to January in financial year 2019-20.

Referring to the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, Kishan Reddy stated that "the sericulture sector recorded production of 813 MTs of silk cocoon in the year 2019. "During the 1st three quarters of FY 2019-20, handicrafts worth Rs 688.26 crore were exported. Various tourism promotional campaigns have also been launched."

Members of the Parliament were also informed that the "Government of Jammu and Kashmir has informed that as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey, last conducted for FY 2017-18, by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of Government of India, the worker-population ratio for persons in the age group of 15 years and above for Jammu and Kashmir is 51 percent."

Adding further he also spoke about how the full economic potential of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions was not realized in the last 70 years, For the past 70 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered from violence caused by the terrorists and separatist groups that received support from across the border for the past many decades.

MoS Kishan Reddy updates about the development of J&K

Earlier on January 29, Reddy had also taken to his official Twitter handle and had stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union territory of Jammu-Kashmir is on the path of development like never before. He also informed about the UT's all-women post office, indoor stadium, and a startup Incubation center.

Jammu& Kashmir is on the path of development like never before under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi. The UT now has the first ever All Women Post Office, indoor stadium in Baramulla & also a Startup Incubation centre to compete with other states fostering inclusive growth pic.twitter.com/9hgRpDsjCR — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 29, 2020

(With ANI inputs)