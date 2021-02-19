MoS Kishan Reddy Claims NDA Alliance Will Form Govt In Puducherry, Telangana & Tamil Nadu

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy on Thursday claimed that NDA will ascend to power in Puducherry in the wake of the ruling Congress party facing a spur of resignations leaving them on the verge of losing majority. MoS G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence in BJP coming to power in Puducherry and Telangana while claiming that the NDA would emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Targeting the 'family parties' such as Congress, TRS, and DMK the Union Minister said that the people would reject them in the upcoming elections just like how they did so previously.

MoS Reddy pointed that the people of Tamil Nadu had already rejected the UPA comprising of the DMK and the Congress for their involvement in the 2G scam. The BJP leader said that states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir had already rejected 'dynasty politics' and claimed that there was no future for such parties in India. MoS Kishan Reddy also expressed confidence in BJP coming to power in Telangana which is set to go to polls in 2023. The Union Minister held a meeting with the spokespersons of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, president L Murugan and party national secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday in Chennai.

Held a meeting with @BJP4TamilNadu Spokespersons and TV media panelists along with State President Sri @Murugan_TNBJP and @BJP4India National General Secretary Sri @CTRavi_BJP in Chennai today evening.@JPNadda @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/SinhIYbw8I — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 18, 2021

3 more Cong MLAs likely to join BJP in Puducherry

Three more Congress MLAs are set to resign from the Assembly in Puducherry, a key BJP leader claimed on Friday even as he asserted that the beleaguered V Narayanasamy government would lose the trust vote. Two of the four Congress MLAs who quit the House - A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan have already joined the BJP. BJP in-charge of the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana said the other two Congress MLAs - Malladi Krishna Rao and A John Kumar would join the J P Nadda-led party. "The two will be joining the BJP. They are speaking with our leadership," Surana, also Vice-President of Karnataka unit of the BJP, told PTI.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

