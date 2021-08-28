MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala Govt For Blaming Public Instead Of 'identifying Failures'

Speaking about the alarming situation in Kerala, Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Saturday alleged the Kerala government of blaming the public for serious COVID situation in the state. Further, he stated that the state government needs to take corrective measures for avoiding the spread of Coronavirus.

Kerala government blaming public for rise in COVID-19 cases

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan expressed his concern about the situation in Kerala and said that the Kerala government has been trying to blame the public for the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases instead of identifying their own failures. He also pointed out that the measures taken and carried out by the LDF-led government regarding home quarantine and contact tracing were a failure.

"Kerala govt should take corrective measures", he added.

Earlier on Thursday, August 26, MoS Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government for using the pandemic situation for political objectives. He reportedly said that the situation in Kerala is grave and the state government instead of using scientific methods to control the spread is using the situation for political objectives. Cornering the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government he also noted that the current catastrophic situation shows the "inefficiency and incapacity" of the state government.

MoS Muraleedharan further urged the state government to follow the guidelines provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

COVID-19 in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 46,759 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally stands at 3,26,49,947. Kerala reported fresh 32,810 COVID-19 cases and 179 deaths on Friday, August 27, which is around 1.10 % of the total infections.

Kerala has been reporting a recent spike in COVID-19 cases since the Onam festivities. Over the past few weeks, several districts from Kerala have been contributing to the national caseload. Despite restrictions and lockdown imposed by the state government, the numbers are quite alarming.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued an order and informed that the containment measures will remain in force till September 30, 2021.



