MoS Reddy Lauds Situation In J&K, Highlights Dip In Infiltration Post Art 370 Abrogation

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday praised the administration in Jammu and Kashmir for their developmental initiatives after the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganisation into a Union Territory. The Union Minister asserted that the union territory has reported a significant dip in incidents of infiltration, insurgency, bomb explosions, or other terror activities. Speaking on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he maintained that barring one or two incidents or terror activity, no terror activity succeeded in the territory. He called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to the Union Territory.

Things have changed here massively, including incidents of infiltration, insurgency, bomb explosions, or any other activity. Except for one or two incidents, no terrorist activity reported for two years: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/DBH11FmJcn — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy called on Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/aCwPiWAPx3 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

This assumes significance as Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's made remarks on the revocation of article 370. While participating in a Club House conversation, Digvijaya Singh affirmed that Congress will relook at the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when it comes to power.

Digvijaya Singh's Club House conversation

While addressing a Club House conversation, Digvijaya Singh told a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu Praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh, although his statement that Kashmiri Pandits were given reservation has been disputed.

On Saturday, hours after Digvijaya's controversial remarks, the Congress asked its leaders to follow the party's stance on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 as articulated in the August 6, 2019 resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). According to the CWC resolution of August 6, 2019, Congress ''deplores the unilateral, brazen, and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution."

BJP has lambasted Congress for its stand on Article 370 with BJP leaders as well as Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticising Congress. BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Digvijaya Singh and said that all this was a part of the 'toolkit' against India sharing how the Congress MP had taken Pakistan's side after the Pulwama attack and the 26/11 attacks as well. Recently switching allegiance to BJP, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada remarked that Digvijaya Singh is known for his 'pro-Pakistan views'. Taking a dig at the Congress MP, Jitin Prasada said Digvijaya Singh might also condemn former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 'dividing Pakistan'.