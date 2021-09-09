Reacting to the recent decision of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan condemned its decision of dissolving the women's wing of the Muslim Student's Federation (MSF). Further speaking on the party's anti-women mentality, he also slammed the Congress party for claiming to take a stand for women empowerment and protection.

Making a direct strike towards the Congress, MoS Muraleedharan said that IUML being a constituent party of UPA and a major party in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's constituency Wayanad, is showing its approach towards women and is in contradiction with the Congress's claim of taking a stand for women.

"We all know that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for UPA during the Kerala elections and Rahul Gandhi was elected in Lok Sabha due to IUML's support", he added.

Further, talking about the recent development, he said that the Congress who has always formed an image for taking a stand for women has nothing to say when their constituent party resolved the Haritha committee as the women leaders were protesting against discrimination against the women leaders.

Instead of probing the allegations, they chose to shut the forum, that meant to empower women. Shame! — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) September 8, 2021

IUML dissolves Haritha State Committee

In an ugly turn of events, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday dissolved its state committee of the Haritha which is the women's wing of MSF on the grounds of indiscipline. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of IUML and later the league's state general secretary PMA Salam informed about the same. He also stated that the decision has been taken in view of repeated violation of party disciplinary codes by the Haritha leaders.

The order came after the Haritha leaders a filed complaint against MSF leaders for making objectionable remarks against them and complained of harassment and discrimination during a state meeting. The leaders had to file a plea with the State Women's Commission as the party failed to resolve the issue.

Instead, the IUML leaders were repeatedly urging the Haritha leaders to withdraw the complaint. Acting upon this, the league decided to take a tough stand and take action against those leaders.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/Facebook)