MP BJP Corners Digvijaya Over Article 370 Remarks, Seeks NIA Probe Into His Activities

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been facing flak from the BJP over his alleged leaked chat where he is heard telling a Pakistan journalist that if Congress comes to power, it will consider revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

While the BJP strongly objected to his remarks and dubbed Congress as a clubhouse of ‘anti-nationals’, the Madhya Pradesh BJP slammed Digvijaya demanding a probe by the NIA into the veteran leader’s activities. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also accused Sonia Gandhi-led party of speaking the "language of Pakistan".

During a clubhouse conversation, Singh purportedly made the remarks to a journalist of Pakistani origin, the BJP claimed on Saturday. The party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip of Digvijay Singh's purported chat on Twitter, claiming that in the clubhouse chat, the Congress leader was talking about reconsidering Article 370 in Kashmir.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Then ''insaniyat'' (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars and ''Kashmiriyat'' is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim-majority state, there was a Hindu raja (king) and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri Pandits in government services. So, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party would certainly have to have a relook on this issue," Digvijay Singh is allegedly heard saying in this audio.

BJP demands NIA probe

In a sharp reaction, MP CM Chouhan said Congress committed a sin by imposing Article 370 in Kashmir and accused the party of speaking the language of Pakistan. Meanwhile, state BJP president VD Sharma wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA investigation into his activities including phone calls. Sharma also questioned the involvement of a Pakistani journalist in this chat.

"NIA should investigate all the activities of Digvijaya Singh. The act of involvement of Pakistan's journalist in the chat should also be investigated...I will write a letter to the union home minister in this regard," the BJP leader said.

Amid criticism from the BJP, Digvijaya Singh posted a tweet saying, "Illiterates cannot understand the difference between shall and consider." In its first response to Singh’s comments, a senior State Congress spokesperson said the Abrogation of Article 370 is a national issue and the party has yet not issued any guidelines to speak on this subject. "We can't give a reaction on Singh's alleged statement on this issue as of now," he said.