MP BJP Leader Holds Birthday Party At COVID-19 Vaccine Center, Authorities To Take Action

A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake in a COVID-19 vaccination center in Indore in Madhya Pradesh along with her supporters on Saturday went viral on social media. This has received rounds of allegations, due to which authorities have decided to take required action against the leader.

The birthday was celebrated in Government School in Sadar Bazar area in the city. Congress has questioned the Indore administration for letting this happen, following which, the BJP city president has said that the entire matter is being investigated at the organisation level and action will be taken against the culprits. After this, the Chief Vaccination Officer of Indore has asked to recommend to the collector to take action on the center in charge, as well as instructions have been given to make adequate security arrangements to ensure that no such incident happens in the vaccination center in the future.

Madhuri Jaiswal, BJP president of Indore's Ward number 58, however, claimed she had only gone to review the center's work, but could not refuse when one of her supporters brought a cake to celebrate her birthday.

Jaiswal said, "Some young worker came forward with a cake saying my supporters wanted to celebrate my birthday. How could I refuse them? Though I did not want to celebrate as one of my family members was cremated today, I had to do it for the sake of supporters."

"I apologize if I have done anything wrong," the BJP leader added.

COVID cases in MP

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 718 fresh coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,84,461 and death toll to 8,295, the health department said. Six out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case since Friday evening.

Also, 2,225 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the count of recoveries to 7,64,822, the department said. With 223 new cases, Indore''s caseload went up to 1,51,272, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,21,814 with the addition of 171 cases. The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to 1,353 with two more deaths while the death count in Bhopal went up to 948 with three fatalities. Indore is now left with 1,616 active cases while Bhopal has 2,542 such cases. The number of active cases in the state stands at 11,344. With 81,812 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh reached 1.02 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)