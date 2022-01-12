MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Claims Breach In PM's Security Was 'sponsored', Hits Out At Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday alleged that the breach in the Prime Minister's security in Punjab was not a "spontaneous" event but had been "sponsored," and Congress was linked to the "conspiracy" behind it.

Holding a press conference here, he posed several questions to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and asked why Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and top police officials were missing when the incident took place.

In a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur in the Congress-ruled Punjab on January 5.

Referring to a `sting operation' carried out by a news channel, Chouhan said, "It was not a coincidence but conspiracy. It was not spontaneous but sponsored. The hatred against Modi has killed Congress' soul. Not only its publicity graph but even its character is falling.

The sting operation revealed that local police officials were aware of the obstacle on the PM's route and had informed the seniors in advance but the warning was ignored, the MP chief minister claimed.

This shows that the security breach was not mere carelessness but a work of collusion. When the entire country expressed concern about the PM's security breach, Congress leaders were expressing joy," Chouhan alleged.

Sonia Gandhi should explain why Chief Minister Channi and Punjab Director General of Police were not with the PM at the time, he said.

Channi said he was not there because someone close to him got COVID-19 infection, but just after the incident he appeared at a press conference without wearing a mask. The vehicles of the Chief Secretary and DGP were running without the officers concerned inside, Chouhan alleged.

He also sought to know who `leaked' the information about the prime minister's itinerary to the protesters.

Punjab's DGP had told the PM's security officers that the route was clear, Chouhan said.

Punjab CM was not picking up phone calls. BJP chief J P Nadda and the home ministry called him. What news he wanted to hear? The conspiracy behind the security breach is connected to the Congress high-command.... The flyover, where the PM's convoy was stuck, was only a few kilometres from Pakistan's border, he said.

Chouhan also asked whether or not providing the "wrong information" with regard to the PM's security amounts to "treason," and said the FIR registered by local police invoked only minor charges for which a fine of Rs 200 can be imposed at the most.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofSSC, ANI