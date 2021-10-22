Slamming former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, October 21, remarked that the Congress does not see the development work and instead only passes remarks. Referring to a comment made by Nath, he said that the "actor is bringing water supply in the region."

His statements came after former CM Kamal Nath called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a director and Chouhan an actor in the government. Taking a jibe at him, Chouhan send "Kamal Nath was nearby yesterday... he said Shivraj Singh Chauhan is an actor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a director... This actor is bringing water supply to the entire Nimar region. You ask your leaders what did they do when it was your government."

CM Chouhan further added that the Prime Minister who is the director decided to provide Rs 6000 per year to the farmers and the actor has now decided to add Rs 4000 more to it and provide Rs 10000 per month.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan was in the Khandwa district addressing a rally ahead of the upcoming byelections in the state.

Earlier on Monday, October 18, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressed a rally in Khandwa and made some serious allegations against the BJP. He asserted that the people need to identify the "actor and director" in the party who are there for their own benefits.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath questions the BJP government

Hitting out at the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath in another rally raised several questions regarding the credibility of 'Lokayukta' and further called it fake and full of corruption. He said that the real Lokayukta will be formed after Congress forms a government.

While addressing his rally in the Khandwa constituency in support of Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni, Nath asserted that the people are tired of BJP's fake promises and will now script new history by bringing Congress to power.

Hitting out at the performance of BJP, he alleged that the state tops the list in terms of farmers' suicide, unemployment, crime against women, and corruption. He also accused the Shivraj Singh-led Madhya Pradesh government of stopping the loan waiver scheme which was earlier waived off when he was the CM.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing high voltage drama, the Madhya Pradesh byelections are scheduled to take place on October 30 followed by the counting of votes and announcement of results on November 2.

