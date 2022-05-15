MP CM's Zero-tolerance On Rape: Death Penalty In 76 Cases; Accused's Home To Be Bulldozed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan – while addressing a rally in Sehore on May 15 – made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has a zero-tolerance policy against heinous crimes like rape. The CM added that perpetrators of crimes against women in the state will be given capital punishment. Sharing the data, the leader avered that 76 persons in the state till now have received the death penalty. Other than sending them to jail, Chouhan also claimed that the accused's houses have also been bulldozed, leaving them financially 'ripped off.'

CM Shivraj Chouhan said, "There's zero-tolerance against rapes, crimes against women in the state. No other punishment than death. The death penalty is pronounced in 76 cases. Besides sending them to jails, their (culprits') houses are bulldozed, they're ripped off financially."

Rs 3000 crore+ property registries in name of women: MP CM

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also said during the same rally that the incumbent BJP government reduced the property registration duty for women to 1% whereas kept it the same at 5% for the men in the state. Stressing on the impact of his government's decision, Chouhan claimed that the decision led to registrations worth ₹3000 in the name of women.

CM said, "We had decided that property bought in the name of women will have 1% duty while for men it will be 5%. In the last year, over ₹3000 crore registries have been done in the name of women."

Bulldozer drive against criminals in Madhya Pradesh

Following the death of three police officers by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's administration ordered the demolition of poachers' homes, and bulldozers were seen in operation at the Bhadauria hamlet in Guna district on Saturday. On Saturday, senior Guna administration officials and police personnel were on hand at the Bhadauria village demolition site. The police officers have identified about five poachers. Senior officers of the Guna administration have been deployed to apprehend all suspected individuals who fled from the village in the Guna district on Friday night.