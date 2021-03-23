MP Minister Backs Uttarakhand CM's Remarks On Ripped Jeans; 'stay Within Cultural Limits'

In the latest development to the controversy surrounding Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's remark on "ripped jeans," now Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur has said she too believes that such attires are ‘a bad omen’. She went on to advise women to 'stay within their cultural limits.'

Thakur said, in Indian culture, putting on ripped clothes is considered a bad omen. She also claimed that girls in MP are mostly restrained but those who wear such attires need to care for culture and sanskar.

Recently, Uttarakhand CM Rawat's remark on women wearing ripped jeans had triggered massive criticism on social media as women flayed his comments and said they reserve the right to wear the clothes of their choice. Just days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat sparked a controversy with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. He opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children.

"Ripped clothes should be banned"

The new CM's comments did receive backing from Uttarakhand's agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who endorsed the CM's idea and even demanded that such apparel be banned in India. Stating that Indian culture never promoted ripped or short clothes, he said people should 'maintain their dignity. Adding to the controversy, Patel said the "adoption of western clothes in India has led to an increase in crime against women."

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress flayed the remarks from the MP cabinet minister as well as Uttarakhand CM. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he was "shocked” by the CM's statement, while Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat’s remarks "shameful” and demanded that he apologise to women. RJD leader Rabri Devi also blasted the BJP for trying to define identity and culture through one’s clothes.