MP Minister Writes To Twitter CEO; Seeks Ban On Digvijaya Singh's Account Over Fake Tweet

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang has demanded strict against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh over his now-deleted tweet, stating that the senior Congress leader was trying to spread "communal outrage."

Singh had tweeted a photo, claiming that saffron flags were hoisted on a mosque by a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, which was rocked by violence. However, fact-checking the Congress leader's tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Singh of fuelling communal tensions in the state, saying, "It is a conspiracy that will not be tolerated."

Commenting on the matter, BJP minister Vishvas Sarang said, “He wants to defame Hindus. I have written to Twitter asking for his account to be banned. He is mentally unsound. Earlier also he tweeted a photo of Pakistan. Congress has done this to spoil the atmosphere of Madhya Pradesh. Strict action should be taken against Digvijay Singh for communal outrage,” adding, “Where there are riots there is Congress.”

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including CM Chouhan, lashed out at the Congress leader for spreading 'fake news' via social media.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, “Digvijaya Singh wants to fuel communal tension by spreading confusion. The picture of hoisting the flag at a mosque is not from Madhya Pradesh. Opinions are being taken from legal experts regarding action in this matter.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Digvijaya Singh has tweeted a photo of youths hoisting saffron flag at a religious place, which is not from Madhya Pradesh. This tweet of Digvijaya Singh is a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state and...this will not be tolerated.”

What happened in Khargone?

Stones were allegedly thrown at a procession in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, leading police to fire tear gas shells to settle the disturbance, according to the city's Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalde.

According to a senior official, stone-pelting prompted arson and the torching of some vehicles and homes. The clash resulted in the injuries of several people, including police personnel.

Following the incident, the city was placed under curfew, which was extended on Tuesday.

