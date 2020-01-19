Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: 'All States Bound To Implement Law Pertaining To Citizenship'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday, January 18, stated, "All states are bound to implement any law pertaining to citizenship." His statement comes in view of some states refusing to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said, "When any law or amendment related to citizenship is made by Central government or Parliament, the states are bound to implement it. Unfortunately, some people are trying to put forth their political propaganda by taking steps which are contradictory to their constitutional commitments."

'Kashmiri Pandits should get back their respect'

According to Naqvi, the Kashmiri Pandits who were ousted from the Kashmir Valley should get back their land and respect. He said, "It was unfortunate how they had to leave their houses behind and move from the valley. It is the need today that they should get back their respect back and can become a part of their homeland again."

Refusal to implement CAA

Since the passing of the newly amended citizenship law, few states across the country have shown strong resistance towards implementing it. The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the Act, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. It was the first State government to challenge the Act and to pass a resolution against the law.

Following in the southern state’s footsteps, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Reports stated that Maharashtra is also considering to pass a resolution against CAA.

Protests against CAA

Rallies against CAA that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia.

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

(With ANI Inputs)