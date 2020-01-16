'Understand Your Constitutional Duties!': Naqvi Slams Mamata's Plan To Skip NPR Meet

On Thursday, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not participating in the Central government's upcoming meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) and said that she should understand her constitutional duties. Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had said that her State will not take part in the meeting convened by the Centre on National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi on January 17. She also dared West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to "dismiss" the State government for not toeing the line of the Centre.

"Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal and not the leader of the entire country. At least she should understand her constitutional duties," Naqvi said. Earlier Naqvi had asked Mamata to "stop provoking people" to protest over CAA and NRC and "focus on protecting her own house."

'Student movement shouldn't be anarchist movement'

On being asked about JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh's comment on Kashmir where she said that "our Constitution is snatched from us," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Student movement is a good thing but it should not be made into an anarchist movement." After the Congress questioned the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the Minister said, "This is the same Congress party that used to cry at the death of Osama bin Laden. Congress always supports terrorist leaders and their activities. They are the voice of Pakistan." Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended on Monday even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence right next to the Army's XV Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said.

(With Agency Inputs/Image credit: PTI)