'J&K On Path Of Positive, Constructive Environment', Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday stated that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of a positive and constructive environment. His remark came following the announcement of the introduction of the Domicile Act and the Land Act in the Union Territory.

"There is a very positive and constructive environment in Jammu and Kashmir. People are getting employment opportunities, and development will take place in the area, which has been ignored in the last 70 years. People have started to realize that J&K is on the path of a good, positive and constructive environment," Naqvi told ANI.

Domicile law 'very soon'

In a bid to address the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir's special status last August, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured the people of the Union Territory that the domicile law is coming "very soon" which would be followed by the Land Act. He also announced that more than the promised jobs will be provided to the youth after the notification of the rules is worked out.

"The Domicile Act is coming very soon, which will be immediately followed by the Land Act," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office said. Many parties have been demanding enactment of a domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interests of landowners and the unemployed youth after the erstwhile state lost its special status following the nullification of Article 370 by the Centre.

Slams Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also trained guns at anti-CAA protests in the national capital's Jaffrabad area saying those hijacking peace will learn from their mistakes. "The manner in which some people have tried to hijack the peace, as a result, I think they will learn from their mistakes and realise that no law of the country can take away anyone's citizenship," he said. On Saturday night, a large number of people, including over 1,000 women, gathered at Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image credits: PTI)

