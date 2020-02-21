'She Said What He Likes To Hear' Says Naqvi On Activist's Pro-Pak Fracas At Owaisi's Event

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over a teen activist raising Pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally and called it a result of "sowing poison" in the minds of people.

Naqvi claimed that Owaisi "likes the Pakistan Zindabad" slogan raised by the activist during his Anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. He further said that the AIMIM leader has "reaped the result of sowing poison in people's minds."

"The kind of slogans you like, the same kind will be raised in front of you. This is all about likeness, the Union Minister said. "Secondly, this is the result of sowing poison. You reap what you sow. No countryman will accept slogans of "Hindustan Murdabaad, and Pakistan Zindabad" on the platform of any political party. Unacceptable, Naqvi added."

READ | Pro-Pak Sloganeer At Owaisi Rally Charged With Sedition, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Activist raises Pro-Pak slogans, Owaisi condemns the act

During an Anti-CAA rally held by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, a 19-year-old activist named Amulya Leona had disrupted an address by Owaisi and raised Pro-Pak slogans.

Visuals showed that Owaisi tried to grab her mike while authorities tried to get her off stage. It was unclear what exactly the woman said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

Shortly after the incident, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned activist Amulya Leona for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally and demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He further told the reporters that he had nothing to do with the sloganeer.

The activist was charged with sedition on Friday and has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

READ | Pro-Pak Slogan By Activist At Owaisi Event 'underbelly Of These Protests': BJP's Malviya

READ | 'Highly Provocative': BJP Slams Waris Pathan's '15 Cr' Threat, Claims Owaisi Gave Consent

Naqvi on Waris Pathan's '15 Crore' Threat

Responding to AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan’s shocking communal threat on the same day, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that such "inflammatory speech" was an attempt to "provoke people and to save their own existence"

"By provoking and using poisonous languages, they are trying to save their existence. Such inflammatory speeches are meant to mislead people and to save their existence," Naqvi claimed.

On Thursday, a video had surfaced on social media, showing AIMIM leader Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

READ | AIMIM's Waris Pathan Makes Hateful '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat, Echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi