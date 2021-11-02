Mullaperiyar Dam: AIADMK To Protest Against DMK Govt's Move To Release Water On November 9

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party announced on Tuesday that it will hold a protest on November 9 to demand an increase in water availability at the Mullaperiyar dam. The protest will be staged in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram. The announcement was made in a joint statement by AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy.

In the statement by the AIADMK, the party strongly condemned the DMK government and the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Minister for giving in to the pressure by the Kerala Government by reducing the water supply to the Mullaiperiyaru dam. The AIADMK further asked demanded the Tamil Nadu government ensure that takes decisive action to uphold the Supreme Court judgment obtained through the protests.

Major confusion and tension regarding the dam

Earlier on October 30, the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala which are operated by Tamil Nadu were raised further as the water level in the reservoir rose to 138.90 feet. As per the officials, the three spillway shutters were raised as the water was being released downstream. On the same day, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine asked the Tamil Nadu authorities to draw more water from the dam since there was no dip in the inflow.

He also urged them to maintain the water level. Even if they (Tamil Nadu) release four times more water than the present amount, it would not be a problem for Kerala, Augustine added. The Supreme Court passed an order saying that the maximum water level in the Mullaperiyar dam should be 139.50 feet until November 10.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently communicated with Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to draw maximum water and to gradually release water downstream to the Kerala side as it posed a serious threat to the families living in the region. Kerala began to evacuate the families as they were expecting the lift of the shutters. Kerala evacuated families living on both banks downstream up to the Idukki reservoir, which is 35 km away. The Kerala government has been demanding a new dam to replace the existing one and located 366 feet.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)