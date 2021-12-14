Mumbai Congress Withdraws Plea Seeking Permission For Rahul Gandhi’s Rally At Shivaji Park

A day after filing a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking permission for the party's scheduled rally at the Shivaji Park, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap has now withdrawn his plea which was scheduled to be heard by a division bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja on Tuesday. While the reason behind withdrawing the petition has not been specified, the HC bench has permitted the withdrawal. Speaking on the same, the Congress president's counsel VA Thorat mentioned it in the morning before the bench and said that he has been instructed to withdraw the petition unconditionally.

The plea filed by Jagtap stated that an application has been submitted to the state government in October seeking permission to hold a rally where Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be invited to address the gathering. However, no decision has been taken on the application so far. Further seeking the High Court's intervention in the matter, the plea sought directions to the state government for granting permission for the public meeting and also erecting a temporary stage on one portion of the ground.

Permission was sought for a rally at Shivaji Park on December 28 which also marks the 137th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian National Congress. Calling it a very important day in the history of the Congress, counsel Thorat said that the BMC has already submitted its report to the state government over its recommendation on whether the rally could be held or not, and now the final decision lies on the government.

Maharashtra government marks 45 days to permit non-sporting activities in Shivaji Park

Earlier in 2010, the famous Shivaji Park located in Mumbai's Dadar area was declared as a silence zone by the Bombay High Court after public interest litigation was filed by an NGO concerning the unnecessary usage of the area. Giving orders on the same, the high court had also specified that selective occasions will be held at the park which includes December 6 (Death Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar), May 1 (Maharashtra Foundation Day) and January 26 (Republic Day).

However, the state government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation later marked 45 days in a year to permit non-sporting activities on the ground out of which 11 days are just pending for this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI/PTI