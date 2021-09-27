Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM For Backing Bharat Bandh, Calls CPI-M 'enemy Of Development'

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday for extending the state government’s support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. The BJP leader said that Vijayan was disrupting development in Kerala by promoting the "Hurtal culture" on World Tourism Day.

The minister tweeted, "The hartal and Bandh culture embraced by CPI(M) and Congress is damaging Kerala's reputation as a tourist destination. Both parties have become enemies of development. Pinarayi Vijayan who patronages such acts is the chief obstructionist for development in Kerala." He further said, “As the world celebrates World Tourism Day and devises plans to promote sustainable tourism as means of inclusive growth, the ruling and Opposition parties of Kerala have chosen to observe Bandh. Shame," he added.

Earlier last week, the minister urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to withdraw their support from the Bharat Bandh as it could repel possible investors from Kerala. He said on Friday, “On World Tourism Day, it will be Hartal in Kerala. Unlike other parts of the country, on Hartal day none will be even allowed to travel and everything is closed in Kerala. The government and opposition should do introspection whether it will do any good for businesses in the state including tourism."

Bharat Bandh

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that all government and private offices, educational institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments shall remain closed during the protest hours. However, exemptions to the bandh include all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies. The Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by more than 500 farmer organisations, 15 trade unions, political parties and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have also extended their support for the Bharat Bandh.

In the latest development, the State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh has extended their support to the nationwide protest. On Monday morning, hundreds of farmers were seen blocking highways in Punjab and Haryana while daily life started getting disturbed with heavy traffic in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that daily activities remain suspended today across the country for the success of their nationwide strike.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)