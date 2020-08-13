'MVA Govt To Complete Its Tenure Under Pawar's Guidance, 170 MLAs With Coalition': Sena

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would complete its tenure under the "guidance" of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He refuted the notion of any disagreement in the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra. Rubbishing any threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, he revealed that it has the backing of 170 MLAs, which is more than a sufficient number over the majority mark in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Everything is going well. Nobody should worry. This government will complete its 5-year term under the guidance of Sharad Pawar. All of us want this government to function for 5 years. Sharad Pawar is not in power himself. Even I am not (in power). Our job is to consistently back the people in power."

"At this moment, the government led by Uddhav Thackeray has the backing of 170 MLAs. It is more than sufficient. We don't feel the need to have the support of more legislators at this juncture," he added.

NCP trashes reports of defection

Amid speculation that 12 NCP MLAs are likely to join BJP by August-end, Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday issued a strong denial. Sources had hinted that 12 legislators hailing from Western Maharashtra are in touch with BJP's central leadership. Reportedly unhappy with the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, these MLAs also allegedly backed Ajit Pawar to form the government with BJP on November 23, 2019.

In fact, Malik claimed that the NCP MLAs who had joined BJP before the 2019 Assembly polls were eager to return to the party fold. Stressing that no decision had been taken on re-inducting these legislators, the NCP spokesperson assured that a call will be taken in this regard soon. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed after Sena's bitter fallout with BJP over the demand for rotational CM. On multiple occasions, Maharashtra BJP has denied poaching attempts and predicted that the Sena-NCP-Congress government shall collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

