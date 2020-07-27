'Driver Doesn't Decide Direction Of Three-wheeler':Fadnavis Questions Uddhav's Hold On MVA

On Monday, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Taking forward the 'three-wheeler' analogy used by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in the recent Saamana interview, Fadnavis taunted that the autorickshaw driver does not decide the direction in which the vehicle will go. Thackeray had asserted that he is at the steering wheel, implying that he is control of the government.

Elaborating on his point, the BJP leader stated that the passengers sitting in the autorickshaw decided the direction of the vehicle. He was referring to the alleged interference of Congress and NCP in the working of the state government. In another jibe at Thackeray, he indirectly indicated that the Maharashtra CM's future depended on the mercy of Congress and NCP, the allies of Shiv Sena. Alleging that all three political parties are moving in different directions, Fadnavis contended that Maharashtra was suffering as a result. Incidentally, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar posted an image earlier in the day wishing Thackeray on his birthday, where the former is seen driving a vehicle with the latter seated beside him.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The honourable CM said that 'even if we have an autorickshaw that has three wheels, its steering is in my hands'. That's why I reminded him that the auto's driver does not decide the direction in which the autorickshaw will go. The passengers sitting in it make that decision. The driver will get employment only if he takes the passenger where he or she desires. In this government, all three parties are moving in different directions. In this process, Maharashtra is bearing the brunt."

Formation of MVA government

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine secured a comfortable majority in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, they were unable to form the government as the BJP refused to accept Shiv Sena's demand of the rotational CM. As per Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leadership had given a promise in this regard, a claim which was subsequently refuted by Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis. Thereafter, Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the MVA government on November 28, 2019, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

