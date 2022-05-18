'MVA Murdered Political Reservations Of OBCs': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt

Hours after Supreme Court allowed Madhya Pradesh to hold local body elections with reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government over the same issue. He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt has murdered the OBC reservation in the state as it, didn't submit the empirical data to the apex Court. Had the MVA government done the triple test in time, OBC reservation would have been applicable in Maharashtra as well.

Devendra Fadnavis on OBC Reservation in Maharashtra

"In December 2019, the Maharashtra government was asked to complete the Triple test. For one-year Maha govt raised finger at the central government. After that when the commission was made they didn't give proper staff or paid them enough. They submitted a random report which was later rejected by the Supreme Court. The Madhya Pradesh government prepared the empirical data and submitted the complete report to the Supreme Court. The apex court asked them to submit a report on local self-government instead of a consolidated report. MP govt immediately submitted the report and today, accordingly, they have got permission for OBC reservation", Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis further congratulated the Madhya Pradesh government and said when the BJP kept asking the state government to do a triple test, they ridiculed us. Today's Supreme Court order is a thorn in their side. The Chief Minister did not pay any attention to this question. Now the responsible ministers in the government should resign, he added.

"Madhya Pradesh did the triple test so they got permission for OBC reservation. This Maha Vikas Aghadi government has murdered the political reservation of OBCs. It is clear, that if Maharashtra had done the 'Triple Test', then the reservation of OBC would have been applicable here too. This government is anti-OBC and does not want OBC to get reservations. Until this data is presented and the OBC reservation is restored, we will keep pressurizing the government, continue our agitation and keep exposing the Maharashtra government," said Fadnavis.

(Image: ANI/PTI)