MVA Rift Out In Open; Patole Claims Congress' Influence Causing Disquiet Among Sena & NCP

The growing cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi triple alliance became more evident on Monday with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claiming that the state government is keeping 'an eye over his movement' as it 'fears' his party's growing influence in the state.

Speaking at a meeting of Congress workers in Lonavala, Patole suggested that the state government is closely watching his activities as MVA allies (Shiv Sena and the NCP) feel the 'ground is slipping from beneath their feet'. Congress is resurrecting itself in the state and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP, Patole said without naming the two MVA partners in his speech

"Every morning at 9, intelligence report is submitted to the chief minister and the home minister on what is happening in the state. The Congress is resurrecting itself and the report is making the ground beneath their feet slip away. I am here in Lonavala but the report will go to them," Patole said.

However, Patole later told a local channel that his statement hinting at the tracking of his movement was misconstrued and that his allegations were against the BJP-led Central government. "I have not made any comment that the state government is keeping a watch on me. My allegations were against the Centre. I will make a clarification when I return to Mumbai," he said.

Sharad Pawar mocks Maharashtra Congress chief

The rift within MVA gained another dimension on Sunday after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took a veiled jibe at Nana Patole, calling him a 'junior' leader. Speaking at a meeting of the Pune district Congress committee last week, Patole had slammed on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not helping party workers in his capacity as the Guardian Minister. When being asked about this comment, Sharad Pawar said he will respond to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement and not of some 'junior' person in the party.

"I do not get into these things. These are small (junior) people. Why should I speak on it? If (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi says something, then I will speak," the NCP president responded.

Led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena had formed a government in Maharashtra in 2019, backed by new allies NCP and Congress. However, unease within the alliance has come to the fore on multiple occasions with the Sonia Gandhi-led party openly asserting that it wants to go solo in the next Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agency)