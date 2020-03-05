Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lays Foundation Stones; Outlines Relationship With Cuttak

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects for the transformation of SCB Medical College & Hospital into a world-class institute, on the occasion of his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's 104th birth anniversary.

READ | NTPC to set up 2 new units at Talcher Thermal in Odisha

'My family has a special relationship with Cuttack', says Patnaik

Reminiscing his father and former Chief Minister's contribution towards the development of the state Naveen Patnaik said, "The 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family and I am indebted to all of you. Biju Babu had a close affinity with Cuttack city because in this soil he was born and brought up and fought against the British rule. He had traveled from Cuttack to Peshawar (now in Pakistan) on a bicycle. My family has a special relationship with Cuttack."

READ | Minister Pratap Sarangi and Odisha CM pay tribute to Biju Patnaik on his 104th anniversary

Patnaik said the SCM Medical College and Hospital is the centre of hope for the people of Odisha. The transformation of the hospital will include major facilities of 3,000 bedded super specialty hospital, world-class medical college, accommodation for the doctors, students and others, integrated sports complex and affordable lodging facility for patients attendants.

"This SCM Medical College and Hospital is the centre of hope and trust for the people of Odisha and neighbouring states. Today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the people's leader Biju Patnaik, the foundation stone for the development of the institute has been laid," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister pays tributes to his father

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Chief Minister had paid tributes to his father on his 104th birth anniversary. A music festival was also organized at the event on this occasion where the Chief Minister was seen offering prayers. Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi also paid his tribute to the former Chief Minister of Odisha.

READ | 'No bag day' on Saturdays for govt-run primary schools in Odisha's Ganjam

The Union Minister while remembering Patnaik said, "Biju Patnaik was one of the great politicians in Odisha and India. He had received both national and international honours as well." He further added, "I pay my respects to the former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. He was a very courageous leader and played a very important role in the formation of the Janata Party."

READ | Odisha govt engineer arrested on graft charges

(With inputs from ANI)