Minister Pratap Sarangi And Odisha CM Pay Tribute To Biju Patnaik On His 104th Anniversary

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their respect to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary on Thursday.

As per the news agency ANI, the Union Minister while remembering Patnaik said, "Biju Patnaik was one of the great politicians in Odisha and India. He had received both national and international honours as well."

He further added, "I pay my respects to the former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. He was a very courageous leader and played a very important role in the formation of the Janata Party."

Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to his father, Biju Patnaik presented a report card of his government at an event organised in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister also organised a music festival and offered prayers.

To carry the legacy of Biju Patnaik forward, the Chief Minister announced Pranab Prasad Das as the organisational secretary of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Patnaik pronounced, "I shall make Pranab Prasad Das, the organizational secretary of the Biju Janata Dal. He had really worked hard in the 2014 election and in the by-election."

Naveen Patnaik was re-elected as the President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the eighth term. The announcement was made at the State Council meeting of BJD in Bhubaneswar after the organizational process.

Various leaders across the political spectrum took to Twitter to pay tribute to Biju Patnaik. The Prime Minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence."

Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence.



Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

Biju Janta Dal (BJD):

The Biju Janata Dal is a regional political party from the Indian State of Odisha led by Naveen Patnaik, the current Chief Minister of Odisha and the son of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the party was named. It was founded on December 26, 1997.

Biju Patnaik:

Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, was an Indian politician, aviator, and businessman. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Odisha State. Today marks his 104th Birth anniversary.