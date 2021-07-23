'My Words Were Twisted': Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi Retracts 'mawali' Comment Post Backlash

Hours after facing backlash over calling protesting farmers 'mawali' (ruffians), MoS External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi retracted her remark on Thursday. She was responding to questions on the January 26 Red Fort violence and the attack on the cameraperson of a Hindi news channel. Speaking to ANI, she stated, "My words have been twisted. Nonetheless, if my comments that are being linked with farmers have hurt anyone, then I take my words back".

While addressing a press conference earlier, Meenakshi Lekhi stated, "The first thing is you should stop calling them farmers. Because they are not farmers. They are doing such things in the name of farmers in collusion with conspirators. The farmers don't have time to come and sit at Jantar Mantar. They are working in their fields. They are influenced by arhtiyas who do not want farmers to directly benefit. To stop any media or news agency is against democracy and these are the same people who sing peans about democracy."

In the incident, the cameraman identified as Nagendra Gosain was allegedly attacked by freelance journalist Prabhjot Singh at Jantar Mantar, where a group of 200 farmers protesting against the three farm laws have started a 'Kisan Sansad'. The farmers have been given special permission to conduct demonstrations from 11 am to 5 pm daily until August 9. Seeking resignation of Lekhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stated, "Attack on journalist condemnable but Meenakshi Lekhi has no right to defame farmers. Her derogatory remarks against them are a reflection of the anti-farmer mindset of BJP".

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.