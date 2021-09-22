Mysuru Gang-Rape Case: Congress' Siddaramaiah Slams Police, BJP Govt Over Inaction

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government and the Mysuru police over the gang-rape case. Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of taking the whole incident 'very lightly' during the Legislative Assembly session. Dr Chandragupta (the victim) was allegedly gang-raped by 6 accused who were later arrested by the Mysuru Police.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah noted that Mysuru had a great culture, was a perfect tourist spot and a robust education centre and that such incidents of gang rape brought a direct impact on tourism. He was speaking at the legislative assembly when the discussions about the heinous Mysuru Gang rape case had arisen. Siddaramaiah said, "People are scared after the gang-rape incident and the parents and the students studying in Mysuru are concerned.

Siddaramaiah also referred to Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra's remarks after the incident and made a strong exception recalling Mahatma Gandhi's statement that - 'women should be able to walk freely even at midnight.' Jnanendra had previously, while talking about the incident, had said that the victim and her friend shouldn't have gone to the deserted place in the dark where the crime had occurred.

Siddaramaiah slams Mysuru Police for taking the case lightly

Siddaramaiah said that he had visited the crime site after the incident which was called Lalitaadripura. The Congress leader recalled the Mysuru Police Commissioner telling him about the past criminal incidents that had happened in this place. While stating the aforementioned Siddaramaiah slammed the Mysuru police for not conducting enough patrolling in and around the area while going on to question their alertness.

The Congress leader said, "What are the police for? Isn’t it their duty to control crime? Punishing the perpetrators is their duty. There must be fear of the police." He also cited the delay of the registration of FIR and compared it to the Nirbhaya case in Delhi while saying that the police took the matter very 'lightly'. While noting the discharge date of the victim which was on August 27, Siddaramaiah said that the police had not taken the victim's statement or provided any kind of recorded statement in court.

(Image Credits - ANI/PIXABAY)