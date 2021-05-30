Nadda Hits Out At Oppn Over 'vaccine Politics', Says 'continuous Flak Broke Morale Of GoI'

On Sunday, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a dig at the Opposition for demanding vaccines since they were the ones who criticized the indigenous jabs and called them "Modi's Vaccine". As the BJP-government clocked 7 years in power, the BJP national president attacked the opposition for acting as an obstruction to the government in these tough times.

आज जो कोविड वैक्सीन पर हल्ला कर रहे हैं, ये वही लोग हैं, जिन्होंने वैक्सीन पर रिसर्च के वक्त भारत के आत्मविश्वास को तोड़ने काम किया।



इसे भाजपा की वैक्सीन कहते थे।

उस समय तरह-तरह के प्रश्न खड़े करने वाले लोग आज वैक्सीन-वैक्सीन चिल्ला रहे हैं।#7YearsOfSeva pic.twitter.com/eeS6pyvSs6 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 30, 2021

The BJP president further added that the opposition has deliberately tried to break the morale of the government with their criticism and questions. He added that initially only two companies were permitted to produce the vaccines, but now 13 of them have official permission from the government. Soon, 19 companies will start producing vaccines, noted Nadda.

Speaking about Bharat Biotech, JP Nadda said, "Bharat Biotech which has been producing 1.3 crore vaccines a month, will start manufacturing 10 crore vaccines per month by October."

Government of India celebrates 'Seva Diwas'

Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that on the completion of 7 years in governance, BJP is celebrating the auspicious day by serving the needy people across the nation. He stated, "Today, after taking over the power of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 7 years as the Pradhan Sewak. The BJP is celebrating it as the Seva Diwas during the COVID pandemic. Today, crores of BJP workers in 1 lakh villages are serving the needy, trying to solve their every problem."

Nadda further informed the BJP Karyakartas are distributing relief material, ration kits, medicine, and other materials to the elderly people of the nation affected by the virus. Noting the involvement of BJP in social works, the BJP chief informed that MPs and MLAs of their party visit at least two villages during the pandemic to serve the community while following all the COVID guidelines.

JP Nadda also pointed out the Central's Scheme under PM Care Fund to take care of the COVID orphaned children across the country. He stated that any children with no legal guardian left will be the responsibility of the state, the government will give them a monthly allowance, a fixed amount of Rs 10 lakh that will mature after the children turn 23, and arrangements for their free education will also be made.

(Source- ANI)