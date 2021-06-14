Nadda Instructs BJP State Unit Chiefs To Hold Executive Council Meets From June 21 To 30

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls. Nadda wrote a letter which was addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them.

BJP President instructed them to undertake discussions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign and other activities. He also issued directions to hold the meetings of the district executive councils from July 1 to July 15. He further ordered all the national general secretaries to return to their respective states before July 31.

'Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of PM Modi'

As per Nadda's letter, a virtual session will be organised on June 18 on the topic "Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". This session will be conducted by the party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia and National vice president Annapurna Devi.

Nadda holds a review meeting

On June 12, JP Nadda held a virtual review meeting with National Office Bearers, State President, State General Secretary Org. Prabhari and Sah Prabhari.

In pictures: BJP National President Shri @JPNadda held a virtual review meeting with National Office Bearers, State President, State General Secretary Org. Prabhari and Sah Prabhari. pic.twitter.com/AuGl6yEE9d — BJP (@BJP4India) June 12, 2021

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Shah & Nadda

On June 11, a meeting between the 'Big-Three' of the ruling BJP was held at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019. PM Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there. The BJP has of late been engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)