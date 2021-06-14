Last Updated:

Nadda Instructs BJP State Unit Chiefs To Hold Executive Council Meets From June 21 To 30

Nadda on Monday has directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to 30 to discuss party's various matter

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI/PTI

ANI/PTI


BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls. Nadda wrote a letter which was addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them.

BJP President instructed them to undertake discussions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign and other activities. He also issued directions to hold the meetings of the district executive councils from July 1 to July 15. He further ordered all the national general secretaries to return to their respective states before July 31.

'Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of PM Modi'

As per Nadda's letter, a virtual session will be organised on June 18 on the topic "Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". This session will be conducted by the party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia and National vice president Annapurna Devi.  

READ | Haryana: Farmers raise black flags, disrupt construction site outside BJP office in Rewari

Nadda holds a review meeting

On June 12, JP Nadda held a virtual review meeting with National Office Bearers, State President, State General Secretary Org. Prabhari and Sah Prabhari.

READ | Sena balks at BJP's Rs 785 crore contributions in 2019-20; says 'Actual sum much higher'

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Shah & Nadda 

On June 11, a meeting between the 'Big-Three' of the ruling BJP was held at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday amid speculation about a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, an exercise Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019. PM Modi has been meeting Union ministers in different batches of late, and Nadda has also been present there. The BJP has of late been engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: BJP Yuva leader fined Rs 10,000 for violating COVID-19 norms

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

READ | Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP in Delhi, two days after resignation
READ | Karnataka: BJP In-charge to meet all MLAs individually to resolve leadership crisis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND