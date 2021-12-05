Nagaland Firing: Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Civilians; Demands Justice For Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended condolences to the bereaved families of civilians who were killed in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district last evening. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee asserted that the incident should be investigated thoroughly and all victims should avail justice.

Worrisome news from #Nagaland.



Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.



We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2021

In an unfortunate incident of mistaken identity, at least 13 civilians were gunned down in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening. The exact number of fatalities, however, is yet to be ascertained as 11 people died on the spot, and several others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals in neighbouring Assam, a police officer said.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

Nagaland CM orders SIT probe; Home Minister Amit Shah assures action

Tensions escalated and unrest mounted in Oting after villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has ordered a high-level SIT probe into the killings and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace. The incident also drew the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured that a high-level SIT constituted by the state government will bring the victims to justice.

Internet services had to be suspended in the entire district to avoid further escalation of clashes.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry against the personnel involved in the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation on Mon.

Several leaders from the northeast as well as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned the heart-wrenching incident and demanded a response from the Central government.