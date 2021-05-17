Narada Scam LIVE UPDATES: HC Stays Bail Order Of TMC Netas; To Remain In Custody Till 19th

A special CBI court in Kolkata granted interim bail to all four TMC leaders accused in the Narada sting operation case. A bench led by Justice Anupam Mukherjee granted interim bail to Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee against a personal bond of Rs. 50000/- each with two sureties of Rs. 25,000 each on condition they must cooperate with the agency on further investigation of the case as and when they are called.

The TMC leaders will also have to meet the investigating officer once in a fortnight until further order with the satisfaction of the Kolkata sessions court or they would suffer judicial custody till May 31. The top Trinamool leaders were arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with the Narada scam.