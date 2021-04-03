Narendra Tomar Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Has Mortgaged Congress To AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal'

Amid the intensified election season in Assam with two out of three phases of assembly polls culminated, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by stating that the Gandhi scion has mortgaged Congress to AIUDF, which is the alliance partner of Congress in Assam.

"Congress is not in good condition. Rahul Gandhi has surrendered himself to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal and has given Congress to him as a mortgage. Congress will face its consequences in this poll. Alliance with Ajmal shows Congress' character," Tomar told ANI.

Speaking of his party's performance in the first two phases and that of the BJP led incumbent government, he exuded confidence in phase three as well. Tomar said, "There might be people who do not want to vote for BJP, but no one can be seen talking bad about BJP and the BJP government across Assam. Both in phases 1 & 2, BJP is leading. I believe BJP will do good in phase 3 also." READ | PM Modi halts speech midway in Assam rally; asks doctors to help dehydrated BJP worker

In yet another attempt to dethrone BJP, Congress has once again formed the 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD, Adivasi National Party (ANP) and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP). Bodoland People's Front (BPF) which had been an ally of BJP has switched sides and joined hands with Congress in the ongoing election.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said the party will support a leader from the Congress as the next chief minister of Assam if the 'Grand Alliance' is voted to power. However, the AIUDF has stirred controversy recently by angrily throwing Gamosa at a party worker. Gamosa is a traditional cloth having cultural significance in Assam. This act was also condemned across the state with PM Modi stating that everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing the visuals of Ajmal insulting the Gamosa.

The 'Grand Alliance' has "guaranteed" that if it is voted to power, then a law will be introduced to nullify the CAA, provide five lakh government jobs, 200 units of free electricity to all households, Rs 2000 per month for housewives and raise minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

BJP on the other hand has given a commitment to stop infiltration in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said no other party can stop infiltrators except the BJP government.

"If Badruddin Ajmal government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP government can do that. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine government while Congress brings Kalapahad (Black Mountain) to facilitate double infiltration," Amit Shah said. Earlier, Amit Shah had also assured to end the issue of floods in Assam which has caused havoc across the state year after year.

The three-phase elections to the 126-member Assam assembly began on March 27. While the voting for the first and second phases have concluded on March 27 and April 1 respectively, the polling for the last phase is scheduled for April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.