'Nation Lost A Great Leader': State CMs Across Country Pay Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee

Condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Ministers of States across the country paid their tributes to the former President of India. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that India has lost a virtuous and devoted son while Sarbananda Sonowal stated that it is an 'end of an era'. The former President of India passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84.

भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मा. श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन के समाचार को सुनकर अत्यंत दु:ख हुआ।



आज मां भारती ने अपने एक गुणी और राष्ट्र के लिए समर्पित पुत्र को खो दिया।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2020

The end of an era. My deepest condolences at the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna #PranabMukherjee ji. I join the nation in solemn prayers as one of our towering personalities in public life leaves for the heavens above. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/NQxk7DfcQl — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader,thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family,friends & supporters.May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remembered Mukherjee as an icon of 'purity, transparency and candour' in public life.

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारत रत्न श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी जी का निधन राष्ट्र की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



वह सार्वजनिक जीवन में शुचिता, पारदर्शिता एवं स्पष्टवादिता की प्रतिमूर्ति थे।



परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने परमधाम में स्थान दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 31, 2020

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी के निधन की दुखद खबर मिली। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और उनके परिवार एंव प्रियजनों को यह दुख सहने का साहस दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The seven-time parliamentarian had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking a leap into politics. Mukherjee belonged to the Congress party and held several significant portfolios in the Union Cabinet including finance, commerce, external affairs and defence under the Congress regime. A nominee of the Congress-led UPA coalition, Mukherjee was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012 and left the Presidency in 2017. In January 2019, Mukherjee was named for the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by PM Modi.