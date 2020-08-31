Last Updated:

'Nation Lost A Great Leader': State CMs Across Country Pay Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee

Condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Ministers of States across the country paid their tributes to the former President of India.

Condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Ministers of States across the country paid their tributes to the former President of India. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that India has lost a virtuous and devoted son while Sarbananda Sonowal stated that it is an 'end of an era'. The former President of India passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remembered Mukherjee as an icon of 'purity, transparency and candour' in public life.  

Pranab Mukherjee passes away 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The seven-time parliamentarian had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking a leap into politics. Mukherjee belonged to the Congress party and held several significant portfolios in the Union Cabinet including finance, commerce, external affairs and defence under the Congress regime. A nominee of the Congress-led UPA coalition, Mukherjee was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012 and left the Presidency in 2017. In January 2019, Mukherjee was named for the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by PM Modi. 

