National Conference Blames J&K Admin Of Not Letting Party To Pay Homage To July 13 Martyrs

The National Conference (NC) has alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is not allowing party leaders to pay homage to the July 13, 1931 martyrs who were killed by the Dogra Army outside the Srinagar Central Jail. According to NC, the party had sought permission from the administration to offer "Fateha" (special prayers) and floral tributes at the Mazar-e Shohada (martyrs' graveyard) in the Khawaja Bazaar area of the city on Tuesday. However, they have not received a response.

"However, the administration, till Monday evening, has not responded to our repeated calls," NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

The NC has taken strong exception to the measure and decried the "dilly-dallying tactics" of the government, calling it unfortunate. Dar added that NC has decided to refrain from holding a big commemorative function at the spot owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related standard operating procedure (SOP). Apart from the NC, its Gupkar Alliance ally, PDP has also sought permission from the Srinagar district administration. However, the PDP has not received a reply from the authorities either.

In a letter penned by party secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen to the Srinagar district magistrate, the party said a delegation intends to visit the martyrs' graveyard and seeks permission and a time slot for the visit. Meanwhile, NC president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and party vice-president Omar Abdullah paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1931, calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah remarked that the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, which will never go out of sight. He further added that the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the erstwhile state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.

"The brave men who laid their lives on July 13, 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom and vision. They saw in darkness and despair, a vision for the forthcoming generations, they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression," the NC president said. "On the day, we should reiterate our commitment to the ideals of our revered martyrs, whose every drop of blood is sacred to us." he added

'Martyrs will continue to be a beacon of light': NC

The NC president paid his tributes to the martyrs who "laid down their lives on that day to secure a new dawn of freedom for future generations". "The martyrs of 1931 will continue to be a beacon of light for us and the coming generations. Every single drop of their blood is sacred to us," he said.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah also remarked that Martyrs Day marks the "collective defiance of the oppressed". "The day is the watershed moment in the people's struggle for the restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valour that inspired millions of others to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime.

"We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle. On this day, I pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs, who laid their lives for securing a dignified life for future generations," he said.

