Jolt To Farooq Abdullah's NC As Party's Mathwar Unit Joins BJP Ahead Of J&K Elections

In a jolt to Farooq Abdullah's National Conference party before the J&K election, the Mathwar unit of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), including a block development council and eight sarpanches and panches, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The senior party leader of the state BJP, Devender Singh Rana, welcomed the new members and described the development as a wind of change.

Devender Rana took to his Twitter account to announce the new members joining the BJP on its 42nd Foundation Day. He said, "On the 42nd Sthapana Divas of the party, prominent political leaders, BDC Chairperson and all Sarpanchs of Mathwar Block, joined the party. Let us all together strengthen J&K and the Nation."

Devender Singh Rana, a former legislator, stated that people cannot be pushed by exploitative politics because they are aware that dubious and murky politics has cost them dearly over the years. The BJP leader further added that those trying to be on both sides of the fence to stay relevant in politics are undermining the political understanding of the people.

"Those trying to be seen on both sides of the fence to remain relevant in politics, especially in the valley, are undermining the political understanding of the people, who are sagacious enough to read between the lines," Rana said.

'Worst type of hypocrisy': Devender Singh Rana

Rana argued that after failing to sell ideas of autonomy and self-rule, the National Conference and the PDP prefer to fill the void left by the Hurriyat Conference most of the time. "This is the worst type of hypocrisy that has plunged Jammu and Kashmir into an unprecedented political instability," he added.

He further added that self-centred politicians have suffered from a credibility deficit, which is why people are abandoning them in search of an effective and responsive government that can fulfil their desires and aspirations, carry out development, ensure social justice, provide jobs, and focus on economic growth.

“This is possible only under a double-engine dispensation which is focused towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas,” Devender Singh Rana said.

It is pertinent to mention that JKNC is a Jammu Kashmir political party headed by the former Chief Minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah. The party is one of the rival parties of the BJP in the Kashmir valley. The Party advocates bringing back article 370 into J&K which was repealed by the BJP government in the centre. Right now NC is in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP and will contest the election against BJP after the delimitation exercise in J&K.

42nd BJP Foundation Day

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 42nd Foundation day. Several BJP workers and leaders, including Union ministers, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the party's 42nd Foundation Day. BJP workers expressed joy at how India is becoming self-reliant under PM Modi's leadership. The party's national president JP Nadda lauded the party's strong workforce by highlighting how the BJP's strength in Lok Sabha has increased to an absolute majority from just two in 1984.

Wishing party volunteers on the occasion of Navratri, PM Modi said, "Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP."