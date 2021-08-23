Navjot Sidhu Attacks Punjab Govt Over Sugarcane Farmers' Demand For Rise In SAP

Amid the ongoing protests in Punjab regarding the prices of sugarcane, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in an attack on his own party said that the prices in Punjab are too low as a variable in comparison to other states. Questioning the Congress government in Punjab, Sidhu also sought an immediate resolution of the issues faced by the farmers regarding the prices.

Navjot Singh Sidhu questions own party

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday raised the issues faced by the sugarcane farmers in the state. Speaking about the ongoing issue, he said that it should be resolved immediately. Furthermore, he also highlighted that despite the high cost of cultivation in Punjab, the State Assured Price (SAP) is very less in comparison to other states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand with BJP-led governments.

Sidhu also emphasized that the Punjab SAP must be better as per the cost of cultivation.

The sugarcane farmers issue needs to be immediately resolved amicably …. Strange that despite the higher cost of cultivation in Punjab the state assured price is too low as compared to Haryana / UP / Uttarakhand. As torchbearer of agriculture, the Punjab SAP should be better ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 23, 2021

Responding to his tweet, BJP leader and National Incharge of Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya appreciated Sidhu's step towards admitting that the Opposition party is doing better than the Amarinder Singh-led Congress in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Good to see Navjot Singh Sidhu, new Punjab Congress Chief, admit that BJP Governments in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand are doing lot more for farmers than Congress-ruled Punjab."

Sugarcane farmers protest in Punjab

Over the past few days, Punjab farmers have been protesting over the low sugarcane prices in the state. According to the farmers, the prices of sugarcane have not been increased since 2017-18, whereas, the prices in the neighbouring states are already higher than in Punjab.

Talking about the current prices in Punjab, it is Rs 310, Rs 300, and Rs 295 for the early, mid, and late varieties. This price has been the same for four years. On the other hand, the prices in Haryana are Rs 345 and Rs 340 per quintal for early and late varieties. Whereas, Rs 327, and Rs 317 for early and late varieties in Uttarakhand, and Rs 325, and Rs 315 for early and late varieties in Uttar Pradesh.

