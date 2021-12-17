Continuing the war of words ahead of Punjab Polls, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a 'big fraud'. Speaking from the Raikot constituency of Ludhiana on Thursday, Sidhu also targeted the opposition and added it does not have any agenda. Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Navjot Sidhu also added that he only knows how to make false promises but doesn't know how to implement them.

Sidhu's attack on Arvind Kejriwal:

“Kejriwal is a liar, a fraud. He is promising an airport to people but we have already started work on Halwara airport in Ludhiana. In the last election in 2017, AAP was singing ‘Kejriwal Kejriwal saara Punjab tere naal..' they created hype as if they will win more than a hundred seats and then the jhaadu (broom) scattered with merely 20 seats.” added Navjot Sidhu.

Listen to Navjot Sidhu' comments here:

Addressing public gathering in Dana Mandi, Raikot https://t.co/8gNXmzas4B — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 16, 2021

Kejriwal promises India's biggest Sports Varsity, Int'l Airport in Jalandhar

Sidhu's comments targeting Kejriwal came after Delhi CM Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded Jalandhar for its sports industry, promising to build India's biggest sports varsity in the city if AAP came to power. Addressing AAP's Tiranga Yatra, Kejriwal stated that Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sportspersons use products manufactured here. The CM also stated that if his party forms a government in Punjab, the long-pending demand for an international airport in Jalandhar will also be delivered.

Kejriwal had earlier made a massive announcement and declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP comes to power. So far, he has promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that he wins the election. Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims.

The northern state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will go to the polls in February 2022.