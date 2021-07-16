Navjot Sidhu Likely To Be Appointed President Of Congress Punjab Unit; Meets Sonia Gandhi

In a massive and potentially pivotal development in the seemingly unending tug-of-war in Punjab, sources have told Republic Media Network that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be announced as the president of the Punjab Congress unit.

As per inputs, the announcement by the Congress high command for restructuring of the Congress Punjab unit could be made by Friday evening. Sidhu, meanwhile, is likely to travel to the Golden Temple in his constituency Amritsar by Saturday to seek blessings. He visited New Delhi on Friday where he met Congress party president Sonia Gandhi as well as former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president to take final decision, says Harish Rawat after Sidhu meets Sonia

After the meeting, Congress general secretary in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat who was in attendance addressed the media and informed that the party President would announce the final decision, adding that the party interest lies in united efforts towards 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.

"Please try to understand Sidhu, now whatever you write as breaking news is your struggle, until and unless Congress President does not clear out everything, I can not give any information. Party interest lies in unitedly fighting elections and no one in the party is upset over anything," added Harish Rawat.

Rawat's statement came after both rivals- current CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his bete-noir and former subordinate Sidhu - have held hectic meetings with their camps as their tug-of-war reached a climax.

Punjab CM unhappy with Navjot Singh Sidhu's likely Appointment As State's Party Chief

Reportedly, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had on Thursday opposed the appointment of the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief. The Chief Minister was said to also be upset with the series of meetings happening between Sidhu and the Congress high Command over MLA's role ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. However, Captain Amarinder ruled out stepping down as Punjab CM in protest.

Navjot Sidhu Vs Captain Amarinder

The tumultuous spat between CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu has been going on for quite some time; however it has now reached a breaking point as the Assembly Elections are inching closer. Sidhu had earlier tendered his resignation as Punjab minister in Amarinder's cabinet, but remained with the Congress, infamously once upholding 'Kaun sa Captain? Rahul Gandhi is my Captain' when asked about the Punjab CM. Sidhu and Captain Amarinder have been at loggerheads since the Punjab Chief Minister allegedly denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM over time. Captain Amarinder, however, is widely credited with steering Congress to a thumping victory in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, deposing the erstwhile Akali Dal-BJP alliance. He is believed to be opposed to Sidhu becoming Punjab Congress chief, and was said to prefer Sidhu becoming a minister under his charge again.