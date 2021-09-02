Navjot Sidhu Snubbed By Congress High Command, Denied Audience During Delhi Visit

Infighting in the Punjab Congress took a fresh turn on Wednesday after the state's Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command.

According to sources, Sidhu, who was in the national capital Delhi, had to return to Patiala without meeting party leaders after failing to secure an appointment. It is significant to note that Sidhu had reached Delhi on Wednesday with the hope of meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

The latest development comes after tensions rose between the Congress' state-in-charge Harish Rawat and Sidhu over the latter's public statements. Moreover, Rawat recently landed in trouble after comparing Sidhu and four working presidents under him to 'Panj Pyare', a term of reverence for the Sikh community. Rawat later tendered an apology on Facebook where he said that he was sorry for hurting public sentiment and as a punishment, he will sweep the floors of a gurudwara after he returns to Uttarakhand.

Sidhu's ultimatum to Congress

On 27 August, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, Sidhu, had issued an ultimatum to the party leadership saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades," he had added while addressing a public event. Later, Sidhu gave back-to-back public statements criticising the Punjab government and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for not doing enough to address drug smuggling in the state.

Following this, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat asked Sidhu to keep his comments and criticism against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inside the party and not at a public platform. The PPCC president was also asked to uphold party discipline.

Countering Sidhu's claims of not being allowed to take decisions, Harish Rawat asserted, "I can't question him on the basis of media speculation... I will see the context of the statement. He is party chief, who other than he can take decisions?" Meanwhile, PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh lashed out at Harish Rawat for declaring that Amarinder Singh will lead the party for the next Assembly polls, scheduled for 2022.