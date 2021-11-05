Navjot Sidhu Tells Congress It Won't Get To Decide Who Will Be Punjab CM; Dares Channi

In an open challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu announced on Friday that his party's CM face for the upcoming assembly polls will be decided by the 'people' and not the party.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Sidhu openly challenged CM Channi's governance, questioning the actions taken by him since assuming office.

"The (party's next) CM face will be decided by people not anyone else, neither party, nor you," Sidhu told reporters in response to a question.

Moreover, taking a u-turn from his decision to quit the post of Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu announced that he has withdrawn his resignation. Sidhu had resigned as PPCC President on September 28, over unfulfillment of impending demands, and announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sidhu has now stated that he will assume office only after the appointment of a new Attorney General (AG). Stating that his resignation was not a matter of 'personal ego' but the interest of every Punjabi, Sidhu said he will lead Punjab Congress after the removal of AG Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

The Congress leader has repeatedly opposed APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sidhu stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims. Sidhu asserted that he will not take over as PPCC chief until Deol and Sahota are not replaced.

DGP IPS Sahota was the head of SIT which was probing the sacrilege cases. Sidhu alleged that DGP Saini appointed Sahota as the SIT head, who then gave a clean chit to those accused in sacrilege cases.

"No action was taken against him. How can you expect justice from a person who gave a clean chit to the accused? The one who said that he does not trust Punjab Govt in court? Today people are questioning the appointment of AG and DGP. I will not resume office until they are removed," said Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu issues ultimatum to Punjab CM Channi

The PPCC chief further targeted Chief Minister Channi over inaction in the sacrilege cases. Sidhu said, before Channi's appointment, only 7 FIRs were registered and 3 SITs were constituted over a span of 6 years.

"The Congress party keeps on reminding to deliver justice in cases. Rahul Gandhi had himself stepped in homes of drugs and sacrilege victims. If we cannot stand with our gurus what else can be done?" he asked, in a direct attack at Channi.

Pointing out that the report in the drugs case has not been made public, Sidhu questioned what the Channi government had done in the last 50 days. Issuing an ultimatum to the CM, Sidhu said he will step in the matter if the drugs report is not in public.