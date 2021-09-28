In a massive development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday. Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise". Stating that he will continue to work in the Congress, his resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This development cames days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as Punjab CM. Punjab goes to polls in 2022.

Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Capt Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah?

Similtaneously, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh has left for Delhi from Chandigarh to allegedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Later, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the ex-CM was on a 'personal visit' and was to visit some friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM, which was later confirmed by the ex-CM himself. Moreover, sources state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ae likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

Punjab Congress shake up

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu. While Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were also in the run for CM post and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab CLP's choice, High Command chose Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit CM. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.