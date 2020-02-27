Navjot Singh Sidhu Surfaces, Meets Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka; Presents 'Punjab Roadmap'

Days after reports of came in of Navjot Singh Sidhu in talks with Arvind Kejriwal led AAP, he has released a press note with a picture of him meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party's UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. On Thursday, in the press note, Sidhu said that he was called by the party high command, and presented his roadmap for Punjab that he had also presented while he was a cabinet minister. In what seemed to be a dig at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that both Priyanka and Sonia heard the roadmap that would bring the old glory of Punjab back and would help it rise again.

Sidhu had gone underground after his resignation in June last year, and was seen only during the opening of Kartarpur corridor when he was invited by Pakistan. Earlier on Feb 20, refuting claims of Sidhu's alleged shift to AAP, Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, clarified that Sidhu is in Congress and will remain in it. Moreover, he claimed that AAP is getting desperate as they do not have a face in Punjab. AAP has openly welcomed Sidhu time and again.

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu ad sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power and new and renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

AAP woos Sidhu again

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday confirmed that there have been no official talks yet with Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the party, but implied that it wouldn't be opposed to the Congress leader jumping ship. Speaking to the media about Sidhu joining the party, the AAP leader said, "He is an honest man. Every person who loves Punjab and wants to work for the welfare of the state is welcome. There have been no official talks with him so far."

