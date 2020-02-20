AAP Confirms Being Open To Navjot Sidhu; 'no Talks Yet,' Says Mann As Kejriwal Eyes Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday confirmed that there have been no official talks yet with Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the party, but implied that it wouldn't be opposed to the Congress leader jumping ship. Speaking to the media about Sidhu joining the party, the AAP leader said, "He is an honest man. Every person who loves Punjab and wants to work for the welfare of the state is welcome. There have been no official talks with him so far."

The Congress leader, who initially held the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, was handed over the Power and New and Renewable Energy Resources ministry instead after a cabinet reshuffle once the party had won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 in the 2019 polls. However, after falling into numerous controversies and speaking against the Punjab CM on numerous occasions, he eventually resigned from the posts acrimoniously.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resurfaces

After the Congress leader resigned from the given posts, he went on a 'self-imposed' political exile. Recently on February 17, he was spotted at a public function in his hometown Amritsar that was attended by his political rivals, including former Akali minister Bikram Majithia who has been a constant thorn in his side.

AAP sweeps Delhi elections

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none. The election commission declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election. After coming to power a third time, the AAP has reportedly turned its sights towards Punjab.

(With ANI Inputs)