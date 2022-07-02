Navneet Rana Writes To HM Amit Shah, Seeks Action Against Amravati CP For 'cover-up'

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh for attempting to 'cover-up' the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe in her constituency. In her letter, Navneet Rana alleged that under political pressure, Arti Singh hushed the hate killing and registered the case under Sections pertaining to 'robbery'.

"On June 21, 222, a chemist named Umesh Kolhe in Amravati was brutally killed after his neck was slashed. Amravati CP Arti Singh registered the case under robbery, took the accused under custody and hushed the matter. Due to this behaviour, the anger of the Amravati people against the Police Commissioner is increasing," wrote Rana.

"Today, another angle in relation to this incident is emerging. It is being linked to the Udaipur killing. Under pressure, Arti Singh was responsible for snubbing the matter," she alleged.

Navneet Rana further claimed that Umesh Kohle, like Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, had allegedly put up a post on social media before being killed. "I request you to investigate the matter and expose the truth behind those involved. To please those in power, Arti Singh adopted this approach. This is why I demand an investigation against her as well," the Amravati MP wrote.

Amravati murder: NIA takes over case

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver over similar claims.

According to the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a WhatsApp group in which Muslims were also members, including his customers. After that, one Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

Five persons, identified as Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) have been arrested. A sixth accused has also been nabbed on Saturday.