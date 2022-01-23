Navy Band Plays Hit Movie Tunes At R-Day Rehearsal; Evokes Mixed Reactions In Opposition

As India prepares to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, the Centre released a heartwarming video of the Indian Naval contingent warming up to the tunes of the hit Bollywood song 'Monica, Oh My Darling!'. Centre shared a two-minute video of the jawans in full Naval uniform cheering and singing to the hit song as part of the Dress rehearsal, tweeting 'This video will definitely give you goosebumps!'. The government has encouraged people to book an e-seat for the Republic Day celebrations.

Seeing red, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the sight of jawans cheering to the hit Bollywood song made her 'sick to her stomach'. Targetting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she accused their 'sensibilities' of taking over the Armed forces. Similarly, Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas too lamented the choice of the song, asking 'Any guesses for Next Independence Day & Republic Day?'.

On the other hand, Moitra's fellow TMC leader Saket Gokhale shared a video of the French Armed forces' band playing 'Get lucky' by Daft Punk. He questioned why the Armed forces could not have some fun, dismissing the fuss about the video. Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed joy tweeted 'Loved it, Indian Navy'. Amid the outrage, many netizens have pointed out that the video is from the warm-up dress rehearsal.

'Abide With me' dropped from Beating the Retreat

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence ministry revealed that one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me' has been replaced with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', rendered by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Apart from this tune, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Hey Kanchha’, ‘Channa Bilauri’ are some of the 26 tunes to be played. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat event with the ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, as the Presidential convoy moves back. 'Beating the retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset, ending the Republic Day celebrations.

This change comes amid the 'merger' of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) in a short military ceremony. A part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was taken and merged with the flame at the NWM, which is 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. While Centre has justified that the merger signified a 'unified' tribute to all 25,942 martyred soldiers martyrs from 1947 till date, the Opposition has called it an insult to soldiers.