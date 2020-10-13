NC Attempts Face-saver After BJP Castigates Farooq Abdullah For Pro-China Remark

A day after Farooq Abdullah's 'China's help for 370 restoration' remark invited the ire of BJP - who termed it as "seditious", the National Conference (NC) denied that Abdullah had said Article 370 would be restored with the help of China. NC spokesman claimed that the words of their party president Farooq Abdullah has been twisted by the BJP. He also affirmed that Abdullah never justified China's expansionist mindset or its aggression. NC has backtracked from the statement of the party president after the party faced widespread criticism for backing China at a time when tensions along the border are high. It also comes months after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at Galwan valley along the LAC, after a violent clash with the Chinese PLA soldiers.

NC's statement

"Our President articulated the people's anger over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament on August 5 last year as he has consistently done in recent months. He emphasised that no one in Jammu and Kashmir was willing to accept these changes," an NC spokesman said. “Dr Abdullah never said that together with China we will bring back Article 370 as Mr Patra claimed at a media briefing in which he also misquoted some previous statements of Dr Abdullah," the NC spokesman added.

What Farooq Abdullah had said?

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had criticised PM Modi for hosting Chinese President in Chennai and had added that China has not accepted the nullification of Article 370. He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35 A is restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Lashing out at Abdullah, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Abdullah had tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control and said that his remark is "seditious". "In the interview, there are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset," he said.

Cong's Khurshid backs Farooq; J&K Congress distances themselves

Supporting his peer and NC patron Farooq Abdullah on Monday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid tweeted that the Centre's mishandling of Jammu-Kashmir was apparent in the Rajya Sabha MP's words. Reminding BJP of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, Khurshid said one must remember 'Jambhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat'. However, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has distanced the party from Abdullah comment seeking 're-imposition of Article 370 via China'. Mir said, "Farooq Saab is president of an old party and he can clarify whatever he said. I feel internal matters of India should be dealt within the nation, through courts. China is not a part of our dictionary and was not a part of the Gupkar declaration. He speaks on his own."

