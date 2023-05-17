2024 Lok Sabha Planning On: NCP, Uddhav Hold Separate Meetings; Congress Rejects Mamata

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday held separate meetings with their top leaders in Mumbai. According to sources, both the Maharashtra-based outfits had upcoming state assembly elections and 2024 general elections on the agenda. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are alliance partners in Maharashtra Vikash Aghadi (MVA).

Notably, it comes after the Congress party swept the southern state of Karnataka with an absolute majority. After polling results, NCP chief Sharad Pawar hailed the Congress party for their thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly elections and for showing the path to the opposition parties to defeat BJP in every other state.

Sharad Pawar calls for 'opposition unity'

Speaking to the reporters, the NCP boss stated that Congress' victory in the Karnataka elections is a message for like-minded parties to come together for defeating BJP. "We have got a message from Karnataka. The state has shown a path to the opposition. If a single party like Congress in Karnataka can show their power against BJP then in other states like-minded parties should come together and defeat BJP," he added.

Pawar also lauded the Kannadigas for playing a crucial role in BJP's defeat. He also mentioned that with Karnataka, BJP is out of power in most of the states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, and West Bengal.

TMC sidelined by Congress?

After Congress' victory in Karnataka assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee extended her support to the grand old party for the upcoming 2024 general elections. However, her support was not welcomed by the Congress with Adhir Ranjan Choudhary stating that "Congress will always fight against Mamata and TMC in West Bengal."

"We have won in Karnataka, and Mamata now feels that she needs the support of Congress. Have you heard this stand from Mamata before the Karnataka elections? Mamata Banerjee did not support Rahul Gandhi in the past. She did not come to Rahul's favour when he was disqualified as an MP,” said West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.