NCP Fears BJP Will Impose President's Rule In 5 States As HC Urges EC To Postpone Polls

As the Allahabad High Court pleads PM Modi to postpone Uttar Pradesh polls, NCP leaders - Nawab Malik and Majeed Memon on Friday, alleged that the Centre may impose President's rule in the five states where polls are scheduled. NCP claimed that this would be an attempt for Centre to takeover Punjab - which is ruled by Congress, under the garb of President's rule. However, NCP urged the Centre to limit door-to-door campaigns and impose restrictions on rallies.

NCP: 'BJP may impose President's rule'

Allahabad HC; "Postpone UP polls"

On Thursday, Allahabad HC issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to consider postponing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022. Dealing with a bail order, the Allahabad HC bench headed by Justice Shekhar Yadav urged the Election Commission to immediately issue direction to stop political parties from organising political rallies in the state. Parties like BJP, Congress, Trinamool, AAP, AIMIM and SP are holding massive rallies across UP as India's Omicron tally passed 300.

Appealing to the election body and PM Modi, Justice Yadav suggested that the polls be delayed for another few months since 'if there was life, hope would remain' (jaan hai toh jahaan hai.) "Order the political parties to do their campaign and publicity not by mobilizing the crowd in the rally and meeting, but through the medium of Doordarshan, newspapers. If possible, postpone the elections scheduled to be held in February for a month or two because if life would remain, the election rallies, meetings will continue to happen," the bench noted.

700 school staff died due to COVID

During the second COVID wave, 700 school staff died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls. As per reports, the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has written to UP CM Adityanath and SEC, listing names of all the deceased who died due to contracting COVID-19 on poll duty, demanding to defer counting on May 2. With no deferment, UP govt offered a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to polls workers' families who succumbed to COVID. Miffed by the govt's inaction, Allahabad HC ordered that atleast Rs 1 crore must be awarded as ex-gratia.